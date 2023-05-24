Memorial Day event planned at Veterans Park Published 12:25 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

As a way to honor Lafayette County veterans and their families, several veterans’ groups plan a Memorial Day celebration May 29 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Park and the Veteran Building at 125 Veterans Dr. in Oxford.

Gen. Bill Waller will speak and the public is invited. Afterward, there will be hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, sodas, tea and all the fixings.

The 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. event is sponsored by the VFW Post 3978, DAV Chapter 48, the American Legion Post 55 and the Marine Corp League.