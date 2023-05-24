Memorial Day event planned at Veterans Park

Published 12:25 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Disabled American Veterans Commander Ray Wilburn speaks at the annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday at the Oxford Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, May 30. (Photo: Mark Hammond/VFW Post 3978)

As a way to honor Lafayette County veterans and their families, several veterans’ groups plan a Memorial Day celebration May 29 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Park and the Veteran Building at 125 Veterans Dr. in Oxford.

Gen. Bill Waller will speak and the public is invited. Afterward, there will be hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, sodas, tea and all the fixings.

The 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. event is sponsored by the VFW Post 3978, DAV Chapter 48, the American Legion Post 55 and the Marine Corp League.

