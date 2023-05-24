Monteith To Play All-Star Tourney

Published 7:35 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By Staff Report

Oxford's Bel Monteith plays against Hernando on Monday, March 20, 2023 in Oxford, Miss. Monteith is one of six players from north Mississippi chosen to participate on the North Half team for the Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star Tennis Tournament, which will be held at the Parham Bridges Tennis Center in Jackson on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1 p.m.. The North Half team will be coached by Oxford coach Louis Nash and Clinton's Taylor Griffith. The tournament is a three-doubles matches, six singles matches college format.

Oxford’s Bel Monteith plays against Hernando on Monday, March 20, in Oxford. Monteith is one of six players from north Mississippi chosen to participate on the North Half team for the Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star Tennis Tournament, which will be held at the Parham Bridges Tennis Center in Jackson on Thursday, June 8.

The North Half team will be coached by Oxford coach Louis
Nash and Clinton’s Taylor Griffith. The tournament is a three doubles matches, six singles matches college format. (©Bruce Newman)

