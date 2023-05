Open Air Church grand opening Saturday Published 5:42 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

There will be a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new Community Worship Open Air Church this Saturday, May 27, at 6 p.m.

The location is 154 CR 104 in Oxford. Saturday’s event will be a night of outdoor gospel singing and preaching, organizers said. Visitors are encouraged to bring a chair and a tent if they like.

The event is sponsored by Jesse and Joyce Dukes. For more information, call 662-236-7711.