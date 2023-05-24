Oxford High School Graduates

Patricia Jernigan receives her diploma during the Oxford High graduation ceremony in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, May 19, 2023. (©Bruce Newman)
Roman Gregory, right, receives his diploma from school board member Lolita Gregory during the Oxford High graduation ceremony in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, May 19, 2023. (©Bruce Newman)
Henry Hyneman gives a thumbs up to the crowd at Oxford High graduation ceremony in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, May 19, 2023. (©Bruce Newman)
Graduates toss their caps into the air at the conclusion of Oxford High graduation ceremony in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, May 19, 2023. (©Bruce Newman)