The Oxford Eagle frequency change to begin in June Published 7:51 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

We had announced that The Oxford Eagle was moving to a weekly Wednesday publication a few weeks ago, but extended the start date of that change to begin in June.

The Eagle will continue to be daily online, with news content on the website, and in print once a week. Beginning in June, all current subscriptions will be modified to the new distribution frequency.

Readers and advertisers recognize breaking news and updated news online, combined with ever-expanding digital and print readership, helps keep Lafayette County residents informed. They can still find the news and information that matters most through The Oxford Eagle’s portfolio of products including its flagship newspaper, The Oxford Eagle, Oxford Magazine and a news email shared with 7,324 people each day.