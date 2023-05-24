WVHS Class of 1978 holds reunion
Ben Williams, Larry “Mac” McNeal, Phillip Carr, and Michael Fondren (left to right), all from
the WVHS Class of 1978, pose for a selfie at their improvised 45th
class reunion.
A few members of the WVHS Class of 1978 gather in Water Valley for their 45th reunion.
Alex Smith, a Yalobusha County resident and the organizer of the 2023 class reunion, received
the Determination Award in Football in 1978. (Reprint from 1978 Annual.)
The WHS Class of 1978. (Reprint from 1978 Annual.)
On Saturday, May 13, 45 years and one day after their graduation, members of the Water Valley High School Class of 1978 gathered at the El Charrito restaurant on Main Street in Water Valley for fun, food and fellowship.
According to the 1978 annual, the class boasted 65 members.