WVHS Class of 1978 holds reunion

Published 10:09 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By Staff Report

On Saturday, May 13, 45 years and one day after their graduation, members of the Water Valley High School Class of 1978 gathered at the El Charrito restaurant on Main Street in Water Valley for fun, food and fellowship.

According to the 1978 annual, the class boasted 65 members.

