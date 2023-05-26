Free fishing days coming next weekend

Published 1:54 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

By Staff Report

National Fishing and Boating Week is just around the corner, running from June 3 to 11. This nationwide celebration is an invitation for all fishing and boating enthusiasts to come together and enjoy the outdoors.

In Mississippi, June 3 and 4 have been designated as “Free Fishing Days,” allowing all Mississippi residents to participate in sport fishing without a license. Also, fishing permits are not required for state fishing lakes and state park lakes during this time.

Additionally, mark your calendars for July 4, another designated “Free Fishing Day” statewide. On this day, residents can enjoy fishing without a license on any public water. However, it’s important to note that fishing permits will be required for fishing at state fishing lakes or state park lakes specifically on July 4.

We encourage everyone to take advantage of National Fishing and Boating Week and appreciate the beauty of Mississippi’s waters. Whether you’re an experienced angler or looking to try fishing for the first time, this celebration offers a fantastic opportunity to get outdoors.

For more information regarding hunting or fishing in Mississippi, visit www.mdwfp.com, call (601) 432-2400, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mdwfp or at Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDWFPonline.

