Mid-Town Farmers’ Market this Saturday morning Published 9:26 am Friday, May 26, 2023

Don’t miss Saturday’s Mid-Town Farmers’ Market from 7-11 a.m. for all the delights you can imagine, including the following:

Farmstead Florals will have custom made fresh cut flower bouquets to brighten your week.

Mardis Honey will be at the market Saturday offering its regular and creamed honey.

Walnut Ridge Nursery will have garden plants, hanging baskets and ornamental plants.

Foster’s Sweeties will offer cookies, brownies, cinnamon rolls, homemade bread and mini cakes. All cookies are buy three get one free.

Powell Farms will have home-grown vine-ripe tomatoes.

Bost Farm will have squash, potatoes, cabbage, beets, spinach, cucumbers and flowers.

Fresh From The Farm will have mild, medium and hot salsa; crunchy sweet pickles and dill pickles; bread and butter pickles; beet pickles; chow chow; sauerkraut; hot pepper sauce; blueberry; and blackberry and strawberry jam.

Moon Lake Pecans will have shelled pecans, cinnamon and sugar-fried pecans, and sweet and spicy fried pecans.

Cantilever Farms will have hydroponic living lettuce.

Falkner Farms will have grass-fed beef and pasture-raised chicken eggs.

Danny’s Fried Pies will have apple, chocolate, peach, pecan and strawberry pies; sourdough bread; cinnamon rolls;, and regular rolls.

Southern Sweets and More will be selling a variety of fried pies and breads, as well as pecan, potato and chess pies, and a variety of small pies.

Feel free to share photos of your visit to the market or eating some of its bounty on the market’s Facebook page. The market invites all to upload photos and videos from the market’s vendors and from the market itself. Visit https://www.facebook.com/mtmarket to sign up as a vendor or for more information and additional content.

How to get there? From the Oxford Square, drive (or walk or bike) north on North Lamar about one-half mile, and look to the left in the parking lot of the Mid-Town Shopping Plaza. Alternatively, take the bus, utilizing the Oxford University Transit Red Route, which passes Mid-Town once per hour on Saturday mornings. Visit http://www.oxfordms.net/visitors/transit/bus-routes-a-schedules.html for schedules.