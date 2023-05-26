Oxford police charge two in May 20 Holly Hills shooting Published 11:09 am Friday, May 26, 2023

On May 25, the Oxford Police Department arrested Sean Gathright, 17, of Jacksonville, Fla., for aggravated assault in relation to the shooting that occurred on May 20 at Holly Hills Apartments.

Gathright is being charged as an adult. Gathright was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $50,000 bond.

A separate juvenile is also being charged through Youth Court.

The Oxford Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance in this case. This is still an ongoing investigation and

more arrests could occur.