Splish splash: City pool opens Saturday Published 9:49 am Friday, May 26, 2023

The Oxford City Pool opens Saturday, May 27, for the 2023 season. The daily admission rate for those aged 54 and under is $3 and for those over 55, admission is free. Membership rates for individuals is $75 and for a family, $225.

General swim is from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The lap swim is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The pool offers free swimming lessons for both youth and adults during the summer, as well as classes for all ages:

LLO Water Aerobics is hosted on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Deep Water Aerobics and FIIT aquatics training with Anna Harrington is also available for registration.

Intro to Swim Basics for ages 4-12 : Participants will learn personal water safety and basic swimming competency by learning water safety skills. Water Acclimation works on becoming comfortable underwater. Introduction of basic rescue skills and basic swim strokes with assistance from instructors. Water movement will encourage forward movement in the water as well as continuing to build on self-rescue independently. Freestyle and breaststroke will be introduced. Water Stamina will focus on perfecting freestyle and backstroke with review of self-rescue skills.

Intermediate Swim Strokes for ages 6-12 : Participants will have mastered the fundamentals taught in the Intro to Swim Basics class. Focus in this class will be stroke development in breaststroke and butterfly, and review of freestyle and backstroke.

Advanced Swimmers for ages 6-12 : Participants in this class should be proficient in all four of the basic swim strokes and interested in eventually swimming competitively, but perhaps not quite ready to commit. They will also be eligible to participate in our recreational swim meet as well as be eligible to play water polo.

Adults for 18 and older: Adult participants of any skill level wanting to learn to swim are eligible to sign up for this class.

Registration for all classes, lessons and memberships are available online. You can sign up online through your OPC website account or by visiting both indoor facilities in person Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call 662-232-2386 for more information or to reach Aquatics Director Jamie Chandler or email jamie@oxfordparkcommission.com.