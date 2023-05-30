Dr. James V. Ferguson Published 9:49 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Dr. James V. Ferguson, 87, passed away on April 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at his home in Oxford surrounded by his family. He was born in North Carrollton, Mississippi on October 5, 1935, to James Vaiden and Edith Fondren Ferguson. He attended Winona Public Schools graduating in the class of 1953. He attended Ole Miss for his pre-med and graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in 1959. Dr. Ferguson’s internship was at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. Following three years of Family Practice he decided to further his education with a Radiology residency at UMMC. He then practiced Radiology in Greenwood, Mississippi for approximately thirty years.

Dr. Ferguson served on the Mississippi State Board of Heath for six years and was chairman for two years. He was founding chairman of the Guardian Society within the Medical Alumni chapter and served as president of the Ole Miss Medical Alumni. He served two terms as Chief of Staff of the Greenwood Leflore Hospital.

He was very active in Pillow Academy serving on the Board of Directors for six years with four years as president. He served as Pillow Academy team physician for ten years. In 2011 he was awarded the Hardeman Distinguished Mustang award for service to Pillow Academy.

Dr. Ferguson was an active member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Maurice Ferguson. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Weba; four sons: Alan and his wife Keri, Bryan and his wife Paige, Charles, and Douglas and his wife Stephanie; sister, Celeste Ferguson Bush and her husband Wayne; brother, Dr. William F. Ferguson and his wife Ginger; and seven grandchildren.

A family graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Winona, Mississippi on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Jennifer Southall will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Weba C. Ferguson Scholarship Fund, Baylor University, One Bear Place # 97026, Waco, TX 76798-7026 or to Pillow Academy, 69601 Hwy 82 West, Greenwood, MS 38930.