Anita Marie Kimery Published 8:20 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Anita Marie Kimery, 75, of Oxford, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. The memorial service celebrating Anita’s life will be held at The Country Club of Oxford on June 17, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements. She was welcomed into this world on the fall day of November 2, 1947, in Niagara Falls, New York as a daughter to the late Joseph John Ringvelski and Rita Marie Davis. Anita was well-known for her inviting disposition and could speak to just about anyone and make them feel comfortable, both strangers and friends alike. In conjunction with her inviting disposition, she loved meeting new people and making new friends. She put her character to work by serving as the president of the Oxford Newcomers Club and serving in the Toastmasters International Organization as president of a local club and as governor of a Toastmasters Area within Mississippi. She was also known for having a servant’s heart, which could be evidenced not only by her involvement in the Soroptimist International volunteer organization, but also by her membership in the Centennial Study Club (now the Cedar Oaks Guild) helping to manage activities at the Cedar Oaks Civil War Mansion. In addition to her volunteer work, Anita dearly loved her family, and took great joy from looking after their every need. When she was not looking after others, she could be found dabbling in various arts and crafts, playing cards with her friends, and birdwatching. In addition she was an exceptionally good baker and had been a talented poet and artist earlier in life. Although she has departed from our presence, her memory will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of her loved ones. She leaves behind an expansive family to continue walking down the path of life; husband, David Kimery of Oxford; seven children: Deena (Jeff) Bellman of Kirtland Hills, Ohio; Joe (Angela) Daugherty of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; Blain Daugherty III of Fort Meyers, Florida, Angela (Maurie Miller) Kimery of Georgetown, Illinois; Beverly (Danny) Evans of Harrah, Oklahoma; David (Leslie) Kimery Jr. of Avon, Indiana; Brenda (Bobby) Gunter of Yukon, Oklahoma; four siblings: Joseph Ringvelski (Nancy); Bonnie Huggins (Pete Dailey) of Jacksonville, Florida; Victoria (Don) Baker of Muscle Shoals, Alabama; Barbara (Jim Phillips) Good of Chicago, Illinois; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two nieces: Diana Burgess and Lori Linn; and five nephews: Joe and Jeremy Ringvelski, Tony Catenacci, David and John Good. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph John Ringvelski and Rita Marie Davis and niece Alyssa Stepp. Donations and memorials in honor of Mrs. Anita Marie Kimery may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate). The staff at Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is honored to serve the family as they begin to walk through this new season of life. Online condolences can be left to her Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com