Car show rescheduled for Saturday Published 5:57 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The 9th Annual Destination Oxford Car Show originally scheduled for May 20 will be held June 3. It was moved due to threat of weather.

Car enthusiasts from as far away as Texas will meet up Saturday to show off their vehicles and enjoy all the Oxford Square has to offer. The public is invited free of charge to walk around and see cars from yesterday and the latest models from Belk Ford and Oxford Toyota.

There is a $30 entry fee to enter the show. For more information, call Jason Plunk at 662-832-9933 or email carshow38655@gmail.com.