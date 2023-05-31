Crystal’s Custom Creations has a match for every season Published 2:13 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

YAC Feature

Crystal Jones, owner of Crystal’s Custom Craft Creations, has a passion for creating decor to brighten any event. Jones, specializing in door hangers and swags, is a member of the 2023 community supported arts (CSA) program, a small business incubator program of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council (YAC).

Jones, learned crafting from a family member, and pours herself in each creation she makes for her customers so that their home and events rise match any season or celebration. She uses the highest quality ribbons and materials for each project–even stocking up on materials as far away as San Antonio, Texas.

Email newsletter signup

“I love to help people in the different ways you can beautify your home,” Jones said.

As part of the 2023 CSA program, Jones is among five small businesses who attend professional development sessions and have identified a small business goal they want to achieve over the six-month program. The CSA culminates in June with an exhibition at the Powerhouse Community Arts Center and reception on June 25 from 6-8 p.m.

“My small business goal is to reach out to the community. I’m hoping I can bring some joy to these beautiful homes in Oxford. It’s a great place to live; it’s a great place to retire!” Jones said.

Art and small business enthusiasts can join in Jones’ journey by purchasing a share. Like a farm CSA share, one preorders a thank you gift for investing in the small business. The two options are a seasonal swag or a wreath ($70). Participants select the season or occasion for their wreath, and Jones makes it to order.

Jones, like many small business owners, has been a positive influence at the University of Mississippi where she is a public policy administrative coordinator, as well as in her neighborhood of Twelve Oaks.

“We’re excited to work with artists like Crystal because of her enthusiasm and her ability to ask good questions. She is talented and fully invested in growing as a craftsperson and as a small business owner,” said Wayne Andrews, executive director of YAC.

The CSA program is part of YAC’s Arts Incubator, offering professional development opportunities to artists. Through free monthly workshops on general business topics, access to technical equipment housed in the Arts Incubator Resource Center, and networking events, artists connect with resources they might not realize are available in North Mississippi.

Jones’ goals don’t stop at making custom decor. “I hope to retire from the University and open a shop for the local community. That’s my long term goal,” she said, smiling.

For more information on Jones or to purchase a share, visit oxfordarts.com/artsincubator.