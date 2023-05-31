Tickets on sale for June 14 sport talk with Mississippi legends Published 4:53 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Jake Gibbs and Glynn Griffing of Ole Miss and Rockey Felker and Matt Wyatt of Mississippi State will join moderator Rick Cleveland, the noted sportswriter, for a sport talk with Mississippi legends event.

Friends of Lexington Preservation (FOLP) and Lexington Odd Fellows Cemetery (LOFC) joined forces to bring this fun-filled event to Lexington Wednesday, June 14, at noon. Doors open at the Multipurpose Center at 22521 Depot Street in Lexington at 11:30 a.m.

In addition to hearing about the storied lives of these four Mississippi quarterbacks, there will be a box lunch and auction of sports memorabilia, all for the price of a $50 ticket. Nolan O’Reilly, an auctioneer from Holmes County, will auction off sports memorabilia and gift baskets.

Email newsletter signup

The centerpiece of the auction is a baseball signed by Don Larson and Yogi Berra dated October 8, 1956 – the day that Larson threw the only perfect game in World Series history. It was Game 5 of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers, and Berra was the Yankee catcher.

The baseball is from the personal collection of Jake Gibbs, who has generously donated it. In addition to the autographed ball, it will have a notarized authentication by Gibbs and include a photograph of Gibbs with both Larson and Berra in their New York Yankee uniforms and the iconic photograph of Berra jumping into the arms of Larsen after the final pitch. If you are a collector of New York Yankee or baseball memorabilia, this collection is a treasure.

Sponsorships and ticket sales (less $7.50 for value received in box lunch) are tax-deductible as both FOLP and LOFC have tax-deductible status under the IRS and the State of Mississippi regulations.

If you are interested in supporting this event as a sponsor, please phone (662) 801-1293 for further information. Checks should be made payable to FOLP and sent to Post Office Box 684, Lexington, MS 39095; or you may pay online at https://lexingtonoddfellowscemetery.com/joint-fundraiser-tickets.