Travel: Walkin’ to New Orleans? Maybe not, but she’s still got her own flair
Published 9:10 am Thursday, June 1, 2023
On the road to NOLA. (Susan Mah)
Pit stop in Hammond. (Susan Mah)
Arrived in the Warehouse District. (Susan Mah)
Cocktails under the umbrellas at Gianna on Magazine Street. (Susan Mah)
Inklings of spring before the summer heat hits the city
(Susan Mah)
Architectural details of historical buildings. (Susan Mah)
Morning coffee at Mr. Wolf Espresso. (Susan Mah)
The 48th annual Greek Fest at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral and Hellenic Center. (Susan Mah)
After-lunch drive and a stop along Lake Pontchartrain. (Susan Mah)
Bathroom break at the Ritz Carlton. (Susan Mah)
Walk around the French Quarter. (Susan Mah)
Bourbon Street in all its crude glory. (Susan Mah)
Shopping along Royal Street. (Susan Mah)
An afternoon snack at a local gallery. (Susan Mah)
Art exhibit: Wonderful, whimsical work of Chris Roberts Antieau. (Susan Mah)
Big wig after a service at the Basilica of St. Louis King of France (Susan Mah)
A pineapple martini with a spiced rim before dinner. (Susan Mah)
Hamachi crudo with avocado, mango and chili at Bywater American Bistro. (Susan Mah)
Nightfall after dinner. (Susan Mah)
A New Orleans drag show: A tribute to the late, great Tina Turner. (Susan Mah)
On the road back home to Oxford. (Susan Mah)
A stop for dinner at Giardina’s Restaurant at the Alluvian Hotel; the private rooms go back to the days of drinking alcohol on the sly during Prohibition. (Susan Mah)
Downtown Greenwood, Miss., hanging on by a thread. (Susan Mah)
By Susan Mah
A pictorial from an Oxford reporter as she tackled a trip to New Orleans.
(Ed. note: Tant de choses à voir; amusez-vous, mais faites attention. (“So much to see; have fun, but take care.”)