June Bugs music fest Saturday in Oxford Published 11:38 am Friday, June 2, 2023

The Mississippi June Bugs’ annual musical festival will be held at the Powerhouse Arts Center in Oxford on Saturday, June 3.

An assortment of talented musicians forming make-shift bands will entertain the audience from 7 to 9:30 p.m., though the music really starts earlier.

Food and drink will be available for purchase on site. “To quote President Lincoln: ‘People who like this sort of thing will find this the sort of thing they like,'” said the fest’s M. Ben Williams.

Admission is free.