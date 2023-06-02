June Bugs music fest Saturday in Oxford

Published 11:38 am Friday, June 2, 2023

By Staff Report

Mississippi June Bugs music fest is set for Saturday. (Ben Williams)

The Mississippi June Bugs’ annual musical festival will be held at the Powerhouse Arts Center in Oxford on Saturday, June 3.

An assortment of talented musicians forming make-shift bands will entertain the audience from 7 to 9:30 p.m., though the music really starts earlier.

Food and drink will be available for purchase on site. “To quote President Lincoln: ‘People who like this sort of thing will find this the sort of thing they like,'” said the fest’s M. Ben Williams.

Email newsletter signup

Admission is free.

More News

What to do this weekend?

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department June 2 crime report

Conner Diamond reflects on his season of success at Northwest

Travel: Walkin’ to New Orleans? Maybe not, but she’s still got her own flair

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls