Published 3:18 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

By Angela Cutrer

What to do this weekend?

  • Oxford: The Mississippi June Bugs’ annual musical festival will feature an assortment of talented musicians forming make-shift bands to entertain from 7 to 9:30 p.m. – Saturday, Powerhouse Arts Center in Oxford, free
  • Oxford: The 9th Annual Destination Oxford Car Show (originally scheduled for May 20) will feature car enthusiasts from as far away as Texas to show off their vehicles. – Saturday, Oxford Square, free
  • Greenwood: Celebrate Bobbie Gentry’s “Ode to Billy Joe” at a Museum of the Mississippi Delta’s outdoor concert. Featuring Eden Brent are the headliners with Keith Johnson & The Big Muddy Band opening the event. – Saturday, 4-7 p.m., the Museum of the Mississippi Delta, 1608 U.S. 82, $10 per person
  • Statewide:  “Free Fishing Days” means no license or permits needed to fish this weekend. Fishing permits are not required for state fishing lakes and state park lakes during this time. – Saturday and Sunday, throughout the state, free

