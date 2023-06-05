Dollar General grant adds $10,000 to NW Adult Education Program Published 3:12 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

Northwest Mississippi Community College received a check for a $10,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation May 24. This grant is awarded to help strengthen literacy initiatives, enhance programs and make tomorrow better through education.

“We are proud to support your organization and wish you every success in the coming year,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

At Northwest, this grant will go toward the Adult Education Program to continue educating its 11 service counties. Northwest’s mission for adult education is to improve literacy skills, earn workforce credentials and obtain a high school equivalency diploma.

This grant specifically will be used to purchase school supplies and instructional materials, according to Jennifer Williams, director of Adult Education. It will also be used to purchase testing vouchers for tests such as GED and HiSet for students who are ready to test but might be unable financially to pay test fees.

The Adult Education staff actively works with students on developing academic and literacy skills. These programs also assist in helping students on their pathway to college or entering the workforce. This program also allows for “Start Smart” instruction, which can help students obtain a “Start Smart” certificate or credential or integrated education training such as forklift, NorthStar and more.

Northwest’s Adult Education Program is open to any Mississippi resident with a valid photo ID. There are seven locations for adult education, including Batesville, Bruce, Byhalia, Hernando, Oxford, Senatobia and Southaven.

For more information about the Adult Education Program, visit northwestms.edu/programs/adult-education.

For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, please visit www.dgliteracy.org/about/.