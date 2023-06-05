Fuller Center, CoreLogic Provide New Roof

Published 2:17 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

By Staff Report

Oxford Lafayette Fuller Center for Housing recently teamed up with CoreLogic to shingle the house of Lafayette County residents Bessie Starks and her niece Kimberly Wilson.

Fuller Center for Housing provided the materials, tools, and supervision. Sixteen CoreLogic employees, led by Jason Covington, worked in two shifts to complete the roof in one day.

CoreLogic has been very supportive of Fuller Center for Housing and its predecessor, Habitat for Humanity. (Contributed)

