Edith Marie Green earns Fulbright Award Published 12:42 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

By Jacob Batte

Ole Miss

Edith Marie Green, an international studies major from Oxford, received a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant award to teach in Germany.

She is one of eight University of Mississippi students to have earned Fulbright U.S. Student Program awards this year, the most ever in university history.

Ole Miss students have garnered 59 Fulbright awards since the program began in 1946, said Vivian Ibrahim, director of the Office of National Scholarship Advisement. “This is huge,” Ibrahim said. “This is the most Fulbrights we’ve ever had, and the students are just fantastic. I can’t tell you how excited I am for them.”

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program partners students with universities and schools from more than 140 nations around the globe to promote international study and cross-cultural dialogue. The selective program is available to seniors, graduate and doctoral students from the United States.