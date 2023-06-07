Grae Kessinger makes MLB debut Published 11:45 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Former Ole Miss baseball standout Grae Kessinger has been called up to the Major Leagues as the Houston Astros moved him from Triple A SugarLand this week. He was scheduled to play in the Astros series in Toronto June 5 – 7.

Astros star Jose Altuve has been injured and Kessinger has expected to play second base in his place. The 25-year-old began the 2023 campaign at Triple A Sugar Land, batting at a .284 clip with six homers, 37 runs, 32 RBI and two stolen bases.

The former Oxford High School Charger started at Ole Miss in 2017, and was taken by the Astros in the second round of the 2019 draft.