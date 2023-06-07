New Welcome Sign on Highway 30

Published 5:04 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By Josh Boyd

Hwy 30 Welcome Sign
A new sign off Highway 30 topped with a white background with the black letters for “Oxford”.

By: Joshua Boyd

A new welcome sign has been added on the way into Oxford on Highway 30. Followed by this new sign
is a median filled with newly planted trees. The new sign brings a new and welcoming presence to the
small college town.

The new sign will be complete before summer ends to welcome visitors to Oxford and returning students
to Ole Miss. This sign will join the others that already welcome people from other directions.

