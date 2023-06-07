New Welcome Sign on Highway 30 Published 5:04 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By: Joshua Boyd

A new welcome sign has been added on the way into Oxford on Highway 30. Followed by this new sign

is a median filled with newly planted trees. The new sign brings a new and welcoming presence to the

small college town.

The new sign will be complete before summer ends to welcome visitors to Oxford and returning students

to Ole Miss. This sign will join the others that already welcome people from other directions.