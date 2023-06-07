Newly-remodeled Oxford Buffalo Wild Wings ready for customers to swoop in for their favorite wings, beer and more Published 3:41 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Customers can now prepare for landing in the newly-remodeled Oxford Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.

The restaurant chain best known for Buffalo-style chicken wings along with over a dozen sauces celebrated its grand reopening with the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday.

Jason Plunk, the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, welcomed local chamber members and Buffalo Wild Wings fans to the newly remodeled restaurant at 2315 West Jackson Avenue.

Plunk introduced Leslie Nabors, who handles marketing at Buffalo Wild Wings. Nabors said she and the entire Buffalo Wild Wings staff are excited to open the newly remodeled store in Oxford.

“We are so excited to be here. We just purchased this franchise a few months ago, so we wanted to com in and do a great remodel. We are so happy to be part of this community,” Nabors said.

Nabors said, as one of those “old school” who believes in being a part of the community, the Oxford Buffalo Wild Wings plans to stay community-oriented. She said they hope to be a big sponsor of Ole Miss and that fans will come to the restaurant to be a part of the watch parties that the restaurant plans to host when the Rebels are playing away.

After a tour of the newly remodeled space, which includes an open layout with a bar area and patio seating flanked by many televisions and media screens, the chamber ambassadors joined the Buffalo Wild Wings staff for the ribbon cutting out in front of the store.

ABOUT BUFFALO WILD WINGS

Buffalo Wild Wings is an American casual dining restaurant and sports bar franchise with locations in the United States, Canada, and beyond.

In 2020, the company had 1,279 locations across all 50 U.S. states and DC. The company is operated out of Atlanta, Georgia.

The chain is best known for Buffalo-style chicken wings along with over a dozen sauces, as well as a complement of other items such as chicken tenders and legs.

The chain’s menu also features appetizers, burgers, tacos, salads, and desserts, along with beer, wine, and other beverages.

They are known for their famous “Blazin Wing Challenge.” They challenge customers to eat 12 of their hottest wings under six minutes. The winners receive a free T-shirt.