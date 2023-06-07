State Conducts food service Inspections Published 9:00 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 55 food service inspections in Lafayette County between May 1 and June 2 with a great majority (51) of the facilities receiving A grades. There were four B grades and no C grades assigned.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a letter grade to clearly communicate the most recent Health Department inspection.

The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day care centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.

“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations. Critical violations of the state Food Code are those more likely to lead to food contamination, illness, or other health risk.

“B” grade means critical violations were found, but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist. No further corrective actions are required. “C” grade means critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the inspection.

The facility will be re-inspected, and all violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days.

The re-inspection date is posted on the graded report. If violations are not corrected in the specified time, steps are taken to suspend the facility’s permit to operate. A grade of C is also given if critical violations are repeated from the last inspection, even if they were corrected at that time.

The Lafayette county facilities receiving A grades in the latest inspections were: The Yogurt Shop, North Mississippi Regional Center, Laron’s Big Star, Big Bad Breakfast, St. John Catholic Church (caterer), SnackBar Restaurant, SnackBar Bar, Lenora’s Restaurant, Oxford Spot, IHOP, BP 334, Oxford Junction, Baskin-Robbins, Starbucks (W. Jackson Ave), Denmark Grocery, McDonald’s (University Ave.), Premier Lanes, Premier Lane Main Bar, Premier Lanes Boutique Bar, Sno Biz-Oxford, Tallahatchie Gourmet, West Hall, Honey Baked Ham Store, Oxford Burger Company, El Mariachi Mexican Grill and Bar, Chow King Grill & Buffet, Kroger Store-Starbucks, Kroger Store-Seafood, Kroger Store-Bakery, McAlister’s Deli (Jackson Ave.), Live Well Therapeutic Massage, Pizzashop Oxford, Lamar Yard, Rice and Spice Thai Kitchen, Pizza Hut (W. Jackson Ave.), Checkers (Jackson Ave.), Costa Mexican Grill at Oxford (Bar), South Lamar Nutrition, Guthrie’s Chicken, Tacos Y Mariscos Jaliciense (mobile unit), OK Maguey, OK Maguey Bar, 321 Oxford C-Store, Sisk Express, Nutrition On Thirty, The Lyric Oxford, Sakura Hibachi & Ramen, Snowy’s New Orleans Shaved Ice (mobile unit), Johnston Hill Creamery and Oxford Meat Company.

Facilities Receiving B grades were: El Charro Mexican Bar & Grill, Costa Mexican Grill at Oxford, B’s Hickory Smoked BBQ and Blue Sky.