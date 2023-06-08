MSU culinary arts camp invites 7th-12th graders Published 2:57 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

By Bonnie Coblentz

MSU Extension Service

Junior high and high school students are invited to improve their kitchen skills at a culinary arts camp June 26-30 at Mississippi State University.

Culinary Arts Kids Camp is focused on teaching young people about local foods, kitchen basics and easy recipes. Participants will be introduced to food science, culinary arts and food preparation. The camp at the end of June is open to students entering seventh through 12th grades.

“Research has shown the importance of hands-on experiences with foods and how, especially in children, it improves the consumption of fruits and vegetables,” said Courtney Crist, camp organizer and MSU Extension food safety specialist in the Department of Food Science, Nutrition and Health Promotion.

Goals of the program include introducing new foods and flavors, seeing the science behind food, gaining culinary skills, following recipes, learning the importance of food safety and making food products. Participants will work with breads, sweets, dairy products and more.

The five-day camp costs $300 per participant and includes lunch and snacks. Enrollment is limited to 18 students.

Register at https://www.fsnhp.msstate.edu/workshops/camp. A similar program was held for children in grades 4-6 in early June.