Oxford pool to release the sharks for season’s first free movie night Saturday Published 1:03 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

The Oxford City Pool will release the sharks and other aquatic life Saturday for an evening of family fun.

For its first family movie night at the Oxford City Pool, the Oxford Park Commission will show the animated feature “Shark Tale” featuring actor Will Smith.

The free event is the first of a series of summer movie nights at the pool on Washington Avenue.

Entry into the pool will begin at 7:30 p.m., with the movie starting approximately 30 minutes later.

Food and drinks will be available at the pool concession stand before and during the movie. Sno-cones will also be served for the family fun night.

No outside seats will be allowed to be brought into the pool facility.

Oxford City Pool

The Oxford City Pool is open for general swimming from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The daily admission rate is $3 for those aged 54 and under. Those older than 54 can swim for free. Membership rates include $75 for individuals and $225 for families.

Lap swimming is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The pool does offer youth and adult swimming lessons that can be registered for through the Oxford Park Commission website.

For more information go to www.oxfordparkcommission.com.