Lafayette County Fire begins expansion of Central Station in order to meet needs of growing community, officials say Published 4:35 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

Lafayette County fire officials said the expansion of the county’s central fire station will help them keep up with the demands of growing community.

On Friday, the Lafayette County Fire Department announced that the expansion of its Central Station is officially underway.

In a news release posted on social media, LCFD officials said the Central Station expansion will add over 4,200 square feet of space, allowing for the incorporation of several key features.

Email newsletter signup

Photos posted with the news release show a crane lifting a steel frame into place for the new expansion for the facility on County Road 1032.

The new addition will include eight bedrooms, new full bathrooms, and seven administrative offices.

“As our community continues to expand, it is imperative that the Lafayette County Fire Department evolves to meet the growing needs of our residents,” Fire Chief Wes Anderson said. “This Central Station expansion represents our commitment to enhancing our capabilities, improving response times, and providing the highest level of service to ensure the safety and well-being of our community. “

The additional bedrooms will enable the department to accommodate the increased number of personnel. The improved facilities will foster a conducive environment for training, knowledge sharing, and overall firefighter well-being. The expansion project reflects LCFD’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and efficiency.

“The Central Station expansion has been a long-term vision of our department, and we are thrilled to see it become a reality,” Anderson said. “This project will greatly benefit our firefighters and enhance our ability to serve our community effectively.”

LCFD officials said they are thankful to the community for their continued support, as well as to the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors.

“The department remains committed to safeguarding lives and property, and the Central Station expansion exemplifies its commitment to excellence and continuous improvement,” the press release said.