Saturday is go-to-market time Published 11:18 am Friday, June 9, 2023

Mid-Town Farmers’ Market fans and customers will have a delightful time Saturday from 7-11 a.m. at the Mid-Town Plaza parking lot on North Lamar. That’s when the following will be happening:

Fresh Fruit snow cones will have hibiscus water, fruit cups and snow cones, with flavors of strawberry, mango, pineapple, hibiscus, guayaba and tamarind, coconut, banana and walnut.

Fresh From The Farm will have mild, medium and hot salsa; bread and butter pickles, dill pickles, sauerkraut, beet pickles, pickled squash and sweet pickled onions; blueberry, blackberry and strawberry jam.

Email newsletter signup

McCullar Farm will have peaches.

Moon Lake Pecans will have shelled pecans, cinnamon and sugar fried pecans, sweet and spicy fried pecans, and pecan pies.

Clear Creek Produce will have strawberries, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, cabbage and onions.

Bost Farm will have green beans, eggplant, squash, cucumbers, potatoes, cabbage, spinach, lantana and flowers.

Debbie’s Cakes & Delights will have cake flavors of carrot, strawberry, lemon blueberry, chocolate ganache, caramel, red velvet, German chocolate and Italian cream. Also, several flavors of cupcakes and minis. Cheesecake flavors of NY style, chocolate turtle, Heath Bar crunch, chocolate peanut butter, banana pudding, cookies and cream, chocolate chip, Turtle, key lime, Death by Chocolate, mocha and gluten-free Death by Chocolate. To order, call 662-816-3785 or email debbiescakesanddelights@yahoo.com.

Cantilever Farms will have hydroponic living butter lettuce.

Bottle Tree Poultry Farm will have onions, beets, radishes, carrots, flower bouquets, plants, spearmint, and chicken and duck eggs.

Foster’s Sweeties will be at the market with homemade French loaves, loaded biscuits, cinnamon rolls, cookies and brownies.

Falkner Farms will have grass-fed beef and pasture-raised chicken eggs.

Danny’s Fried Pies will have apple, chocolate, peach, pecan and strawberry; sourdough bread, cinnamon rolls and rolls.

Visit the market’s page at https://www.facebook.com/mtmarket for updates to what’s available on market days. The site also has additional content such as photos and videos from vendors and from the market itself. Share your photos of visiting the market on that Facebook page.

Vendors can inquire about selling at Mid-Town by visiting http://www.mtfarmersmarket.com/ to find application documents.

The market is located as follows: From the Oxford Square, drive (or walk or bike!) north on North Lamar about one-half mile and look for us on the left in the parking lot of the Mid-Town Shopping Plaza. Alternatively, you can take the bus, utilizing the Oxford University Transit Red Route, which passes Mid-Town once per hour on Saturday mornings. See schedules at http://www.oxfordms.net/visitors/transit/bus-routes-a-schedules.html.

See you at the market!