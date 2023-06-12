County firefighters getting new living space, offices Published 6:33 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

The Lafayette County Fire Department (LCFD) has commenced expansion of its Central Station to accommodate the department’s growing needs. The project will add more than 4,200 square feet to the facility, including eight bedrooms, new full bathrooms and seven administrative offices.

The expansion project aims to enhance LCFD’s services to the community in response to increased demands and departmental growth.

“As our community continues to expand, it is imperative that the Lafayette County Fire Department evolves to meet the growing needs of our residents,” said Chief Wes Anderson.

The additional space will accommodate a larger number of personnel, provide a conducive environment for training and knowledge sharing, and improve overall firefighter well-being.

“The Central Station expansion represents our commitment to enhancing our capabilities, improving response times, and providing the highest level of service to ensure the safety and well-being of our community,” Anderson explained.

The expansion of the Central Station has long been a vision of the department, according to Anderson, who expressed his excitement to see it come to fruition. He emphasized that the project would significantly benefit firefighters and enhance the department’s capacity to serve the community effectively.

LCFD expressed gratitude to the community and the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors for their continued support. The department emphasized its commitment to safeguarding lives and property and stated that the Central Station expansion is a testament to its pursuit of excellence and continuous improvement.