LV Hilliard Published 11:12 am Monday, June 12, 2023

Obituary:

Email newsletter signup

L V Hilliard was born December 27, 1945 in Oxford, to the late Willie J. Hilliard and Elisha L. Pegues. He accepted Christ as his personal Savior and joined Philadelphia M.B. Church.

At an early age, he enlisted in the United States Army on August 18, 1964. He served until June 29, 1967. He obtained several decoration medals including the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze service star, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Export Badge (Rifle M14).

L V worked as a home mover with his father and uncle, construction worker, truck driver and handy man. He always had a friendly smile and never met a stranger.

On Wednesday, June 7, L V passed away at his home in Taylor, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Juanita Hilliard of Oxford, MS; children, Andrea Jones, Abdul ReShaun Jones, Ashley Hilliard; stepchildren, Monta Herron and Jermiah Wilson, Bridgette Gordon (Eddie) Booker, Taylor; Anthony Charles Byers, April Hilliard, Mae Hilliard all of Memphis; Tracy Lynn Hilliard, Alabama; 14 grandchildren and two great grandchildren; seven brothers, Daniel (Hazel) Houston, Freddie Lee Houston and William (Marlean) Houston, all of Oxford; James (Mary) Houston, Detroit; Reedie Phillips, Batesville; Earnest (Jennie) Phillips, Henry Earl Phillips, both of Cambridge, OH; two sisters, Edith Ray Houston, and Gladys (Ed) Robins, both of Oxford; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

L.V. was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Willie J. Hilliard and Elisha L. Pegues; Clifton Hilliard, Levert Hilliard and Mae Brassell.