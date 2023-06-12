Sgt. John Clark Sims Published 3:36 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

Sgt. John Clark Sims, 81, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi. A private graveside service is planned in Oxford.

Sgt. Sims was an Air Force air traffic controller for 20 years. After retiring from the Air Force, he taught AFJROTC at South Panola in Batesville for 20 years. He loved being outdoors and working with plants of any kind. He was devoted to his family and the United States Air Force. Sgt. Sims was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church of Oxford. He was much beloved by family and friends.

Sgt. Sims leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Margaret Sims of Oxford, MS; son, Gary D. Sims of Batesville, MS; and sister, Virginia Evans of Meridian, MS.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers on the Baptist Memorial Hospice 3rd floor. To a person they treated him as if he was their grandfather with soft words and tender care. They were angels.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Sgt. Sims’ memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.