Bee’s Designs backed with warm smile, positive energy

Army veteran returned to her hometown in 2012 to start business

Brittney Malone, owner of Bee’s Designs, cares deeply about her community.

Malone served four years in the U.S. Army and returned to her hometown in 2012 of Oxford to raise her family. Bee’s Designs is one of five members of the 2023 CSA (community-supported arts) program, a small business incubator started by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council (YAC) to grow the creative economy in North Mississippi.

Bee’s Designs specializes in custom wood-cut signs and decor and custom-printed t-shirts. Malone’s warm smile and positive energy radiate a joy that she imbues into each creation she makes for her customers. “I searched for a way to use my creativity to make extra money. I hope for Bee’s Designs to grow this year,” Malone said. Malone’s strong sense of family and duty to her community drives her small business forward: “I named it Bee’s Design after my children.

As part of the CSA, Malone participates in monthly professional development opportunities, in addition to pursuing her small business goals of tackling life head on:

“My only dream in starting my business is to give my children something to look forward to and continue when I am no longer here. I want to make them proud and show them that no matter what life throws at you; you must make the best of it, and you have to be a productive citizen of your community,” Malone said.

Through the CSA program, YAC encourages the public to pre-invest in the participating artists like Bee’s Designs to test ideas and work through their self-defined small business goals over the 6-month period.

Malone offers an 18-inch wood-cut door hanger featuring the state of Mississippi with a heart on Oxford and the words “Welcome! Love, Laughter, & Family” as her CSA share.

The program culminates with an exhibition at the Powerhouse Community Arts Center in June and a public reception on June 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Powerhouse. The reception will also feature catering by Boswell’s of Oxford Jamaican restaurant and food truck.

The CSA and Big Bad Business Series are part of YAC’s free Arts Incubator programs designed to support local creative economy small businesses, from fine arts and folk arts to crafts and technology. To learn more about Bee’s Designs and the CSA program, one can visit www.oxfordarts.com.

“I hope this business will help my daughter start her fashion design business–Brooklyn’s Fashion designs. I’m doing all of this for my children!” said Malone with a smile.