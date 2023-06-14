Coach Hill to Myrtle HS Published 8:45 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Former Oxford High School head football coach Johnny Hill is headed to Myrtle High School to assist in football, the school announced last week. Hill coached at Marshall Academy, Tupelo and Oxford. He led the Chargers to four district titles, three regional titles, a MHSAA Class 4A north half title, three Class 5A north half titles and four state runner-up finishes, including three consecutive trips to the Class 5A state title game from 2013-15. (Contributed)