Coach Hill to Myrtle HS

Published 8:45 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By Staff Report

Johnny Hill

Former Oxford High School head football coach Johnny Hill is headed to Myrtle High School to assist in football, the school announced last week. Hill coached at Marshall Academy, Tupelo and Oxford. He led the Chargers to four district titles, three regional titles, a MHSAA Class 4A north half title, three Class 5A north half titles and four state runner-up finishes, including three consecutive trips to the Class 5A state title game from 2013-15. (Contributed)

Email newsletter signup

More News

Sharp honor student at Rensselaer Poly

Person on Dean’s List at Central Arkansas

Oxford students make Belmont dean’s list

O’Reilly a Presidential Scholar at UCA

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How likely are you to buy a electric vehicle in the next year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...