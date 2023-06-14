Cofield’s Corner Published 9:00 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By John Cofield

Oxford has its recognized stable of writers and artists, unrivaled by other towns our size. Among the notables, some are local favorites and some are known statewide, while others have gone on to regional recognition or even national notice.

Among our tally of talent, there is a subset. The ones that have gone international.

Among that small handful stands Bill Beckwith. Enthusiasts come from around the world to see Oxford’s Square and Tupelo’s downtown to have their photographs made with Bill’s Faulkner and Presley.

Oxford claims him, but he is Taylor’s. Rather, Taylor is his.