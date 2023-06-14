DAV Chapter of the Year

Published 9:15 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By Staff Report

DAV chapter

The Department of Mississippi Disabled American Veterans organization recently awarded Lafayette County’s Chapter 48 the Chapter of the Year award. The plaque reads “To honor Chapter 48 members for their devoted service. Their outstanding leadership in the cause of those who came home injured or ill after bearing the burden of our nation’s defense is matched only by your commitment to the well-being of their families.” Pictured are the chapter members present when the award was received. (Contributed)

 

