Obituary:

Hubert (Herb) Avent, 81, of Etta, peacefully passed away on June 9th after a brief illness.

Email newsletter signup

Hubert Avent was born on August 28th, 1941, to James and Nantha Avent in Etta. After graduating from high school, Hubert enrolled in the United States Army. Upon discharge, Hubert attended Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Master’s in Public Health.

During his time at SIU Carbondale, Hubert served as a member of the American Marketing Association, an Academic Advisor in the College of Business, the director of the Encouragement of Black Businessman and Economist (EBBE) program and as a Lecturer/Planner for the development of the SIU College of Medicine.

After college, Hubert began his career at a local community health center, providing primary health care services in East St. Louis, where he then became the National Director of the Urban Health Initiative program.

From there, Hubert went on to have an illustrious career rooted in community service and public health, which included the planning and launching of hundreds of community health centers nationwide. Prior to retirement, Hubert served as the Director for Urban Health, Bureau of Primary Health Care, for Health Resources and Service Administration (HRSA), an agency of Health and Human Services (HHS), where he reached the highest level of GS-15. In recognition of his work and overall contributions to the advancement of community based public health services, Hubert was inducted in the SIU College of Business Hall of Fame and served as the President of the SIU Black Alumni Group from 1999 – 2003.

Hubert, along with his wife, Barbara Clark Avent, always lived guided by their faith and commitment to service. Collectively, Hubert and Barbara believe in the importance of investing in the next generation through their many philanthropic efforts. As a result, they created the Hubert and Barbara Avent College of Business Scholarship, which is open to full time marketing juniors and seniors at SIU Carbondale and embodies the morals and values instilled in their family.

Hubert was predeceased by his parents, James & Nantha, and siblings Rudolph, Jimmy, Ivene and Jacquline.

Hubert is survived by his wife of 46 years, Barbara; children Anthony, Quay, Konjit, Joshua and Zachary (Tracy); grandchildren Zoey, Julian and Zion; his siblings Joe Linda, Rodney, Gloria, Gregory (Sandy) and C.W.; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and life long friends.

This is not goodbye. As many of you know, Hubert had very strong faith. Hubert believed in pushing one’s self to excellence in order to best serve the next generation. Hubert is at peace now. Now it’s our turn to go live life to the fullest and keep his legacy alive.