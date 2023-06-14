Know yourself first for a successful job offer Published 11:00 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By Steve Stricker

Columnist

My perspective as assistant director of Ole Miss Career Services and teacher to get a job for graduating seniors was much different from my position as director of MBA Career Services and teacher in the School of Business.

To need a job at any time is exciting and bloody hell scary as it signifies that the comfortable life needs to change and change is not easy, for me anyway.

First, it was difficult to get Ole Miss undergrads into the Career Center as most put the job search off until their second semester of their senior year. For the diligent few that began their career search their junior year, it was a rich opportunity to perfect their interviewing skills, resume, and to experience that age-old procedure.

Teaching an undergrad 300 level Career Development class gave me a captive audience and time to teach them the intricate nuances of the job search process, perfect their resumes, and get them into actually interviewing.

I ask, as I did those who came to me for career counseling, What are your natural talents – those that come easy to you? Are you applying these skills to your declared major? Do you feel good about your career choice or are you doing what your parents want you to do? What do you want to do? What do you not want to do?

The best time to find a job is when you want or need one, but especially those years in college when employers come to you eager to hire. If you are a post grad seeking to change jobs, this is a good time for you to ride that May hiring frenzy.

Don’t be shy about asking help from the Ole Miss Career Center, your academic adviser, and tap into your network of friends for job links.

The best job search websites of 2023 are Indeed, Monster, Glassdoor, FlexJobs, Ladders, Wellfound, Linkedin, Get Work, and Snagajob – all new to me.

But, you first have to know you – your skills, experience, where you are willing to relocate and most of all, what you really want to do to leave this Camelot.

For you faith-based job seekers, ask God what he wants you to do next, truly let go, accept his answer/will and put you bloody hell seatbelt on.

Good luck! Believe, knock, and the door will be opened for you – if you do the work. Peace Out.

Steve is an Army Vietnam Vet, Oxford resident, Ole Miss Campus administrator, teacher, counselor, received his Ph.D. in Counseling from Ole Miss, and can be reached at sstricke@olemiss.edu