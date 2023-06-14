Local earn ICC degrees

Published 7:34 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By Staff Report

School (Unsplash photo)

Several area residents were among those who earned Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degrees or certificates at the conclusion of the 2023 spring semester at Itawamba Community College.     

They include, from Oxford, Natasha A. Campbell, A.A.; Kimaya Dixon, A.A.; Anthony Dewayne Jones, A.A.; Makayla E. Lipsey, A.A.; Jakayla D. McIntosh, A.A.S.; Wilson Varner, A.A.; and Ky’Maria Wilson, A.A..

From Waterford, Michael K. Coleman, A.A.

Email newsletter signup

From Water Valley, Tamea Joye Gaston, A.A.; and Allyssa Marie Sierra, A.A.

 

More News

Michaud on President’s List at FHU

Sharp honor student at Rensselaer Poly

Person on Dean’s List at Central Arkansas

Oxford students make Belmont dean’s list

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How likely are you to buy a electric vehicle in the next year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...