Local earn ICC degrees Published 7:34 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Several area residents were among those who earned Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degrees or certificates at the conclusion of the 2023 spring semester at Itawamba Community College.

They include, from Oxford, Natasha A. Campbell, A.A.; Kimaya Dixon, A.A.; Anthony Dewayne Jones, A.A.; Makayla E. Lipsey, A.A.; Jakayla D. McIntosh, A.A.S.; Wilson Varner, A.A.; and Ky’Maria Wilson, A.A..

From Waterford, Michael K. Coleman, A.A.

From Water Valley, Tamea Joye Gaston, A.A.; and Allyssa Marie Sierra, A.A.