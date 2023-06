Locals earn Alabama degrees Published 2:25 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Some 5,885 degrees were awarded during The University of Alabama’s spring 2023 commencement at Coleman Coliseum.

Local students receiving degrees at the commencement included Isabelle Boyd of Oxford, Bachelor of Science; James Moore of Water Valley, Master of Library & Information Studies, and Joseph O’Keefe of Oxford, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.