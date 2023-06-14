Locals on honors list at ASU Published 3:26 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Students on the Chancellor’s and Dean’s Lists for the spring 2023 semester at Arkansas State University have been announced. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade-point averages while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.

The Chancellor’s List includes students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0. The Dean’s List includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.

Lafayette County students named to the Chancellor’s List were Emily Shoffner of Abbeville, and Hannah Asmus of Oxford.