Locals on MC Dean’s List Published 2:13 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the dean’s list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.

Local students included on the Dean’s List are Zachary Meagrow and David Torrent, both of Oxford; and Sarah Guest of Taylor.