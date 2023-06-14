Marine Post Officers Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

New officers of the Willie Morris Jones Detachment #1431, Marine Corps League, for 2023-24 are (from left) Gene Hays, Past Commandant and Installing Officer; Dick Caron, Sergeant at Arms; Jerry Daum, Adjutant; Jeremiah Brown, Judge Advocate; Jason Pardoe, Commandant; Sam Phillips, Junior Vice Commandant; Louis Zemek, Paymaster; Mike Brownlee, Junior Past Commandant; Eddie Rambo, Senior Vice Commandant; and Frank Walker, Chaplain. Not pictured is Scott Speelman, Marine for Life. (Contributed)