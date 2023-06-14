Marine Post Officers

Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By Staff Report

New officers of the Willie Morris Jones Detachment #1431, Marine Corps League, for 2023-24 are (from left) Gene Hays, Past Commandant and Installing Officer; Dick Caron, Sergeant at Arms; Jerry Daum, Adjutant; Jeremiah Brown, Judge Advocate; Jason Pardoe, Commandant; Sam Phillips, Junior Vice Commandant; Louis Zemek, Paymaster; Mike Brownlee, Junior Past Commandant; Eddie Rambo, Senior Vice Commandant; and Frank Walker, Chaplain. Not pictured is Scott Speelman, Marine for Life. (Contributed)

Email newsletter signup

More News

Sharp honor student at Rensselaer Poly

Person on Dean’s List at Central Arkansas

Oxford students make Belmont dean’s list

O’Reilly a Presidential Scholar at UCA

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How likely are you to buy a electric vehicle in the next year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...