Oak Ridge Boys, Trace Atkins among Heindl Center lineup Published 1:00 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Fall season for Performing Arts Center announced

Northwest Mississippi Community College’s Heindl Center for the Performing Arts has announced its Fall 2023 season.

The season will kick off Aug. 7 with “An Evening with Jade Simmons” at 7:30 p.m. Simmons is Northwest’s fall 2023 convocation speaker and a talented pianist who sets out to defy expectations with passion, where she hopes to empower people to the boldest version of themselves. Tickets for this event will be $20 to $40.

Country and gospel quartet The Oak Ridge Boys will be performing Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. Known for their distinctive sound, the group has earned Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM Awards over five decades of performing. The Oak Ridge Boys were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2000 and have been members of the Country Music Hall of Fame since 2015. Tickets for this event range from $45 to $65.

“One Vision of Queen” featuring Marc Martel performs Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Martel’s voice mimics Queen’s Freddy Mercury, and he has spent years touring and singing around the world. Tickets for this event are priced from $40 to $60.

Multi-platinum Country star Trace Adkins is headlining on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Adkins made his country music debut in 1996 and has sold over 11 million albums. He’s won CMT and ACM award, has been nominated for Grammys, and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Tickets will be available for $75 to $125.

A one-man show, “The Wonder Bread Years” with Pat Hazell, is at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 23. This show is a nostalgia piece according to Goff. Hazell, who wrote this piece, is a veteran writer of “Seinfeld” and “The Tonight Show.” Tickets for this event will be listed at price points from $20 to $30..

Third Coast Percussion is coming Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and will feature the Grammy Award- winning group who has performed at various venues across the United States. Tickets for this event will be $20 to $30.

Musical duo Big & Rich will perform with Cowboy Troy at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21. Self-described as “America’s Technicolor Cowboys,” John Rich and Big Kenny are original songwriters and entertainers with a distinctly recognizable sound. Tickets for this event are going to be listed at price points from $75 to $125.

“Stomp” will perform urban rhythm and blues on Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Featuring matchboxes, brooms, and garbage cans, among other props, they energize audiences with their performances. Tickets for this event will be sold from $60 to $80.

Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra is a high-energy concoction of rock ‘n’ roll hits that will be featured Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this event will be listed from $20 to $40.

Haley Reinhart, an “American Idol” finalist on season 10, is coming to perform her rendition of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love” among other hits at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. She has been featured on various shows including “Love Island,” “Gossip Girl,” “Nashville,” and “Riverdale.” Tickets for this event will be $20 to $40.

The 2023-2024 Children’s Performing Arts Series kicks off Dec. 5 with the Christmas classic, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 7 p.m. Tickets are available from $15 to $25.

On April 20, 2024, a book comes to life in the “crime-biting” story, “Dog Man the Musical” at 3 p.m. Ticket prices are $20 to $30.

The upcoming film series will debut on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. with a classic, Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho.” To ring in the Christmas season, holiday favorite “White Christmas” will be featured at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9.

For Valentine’s Day, “The Notebook” will be shown at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14. Summer movies will include “Shrek” at 3 p.m. on June 15, “The Princess and The Frog” at 3 p.m. on July 13, and “Coco” at 3 p.m. on Aug. 10.

All packages and tickets to individual shows will go on sale June 19.