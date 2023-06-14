OPD Arrests Published 8:11 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

OPD Arrests

Dewayne Pegues

Suspect charged with 32 auto burglaries

On Monday, June 5, the Oxford Police Department took approximately 32 auto burglary reports in the area of Anderson Rd., Anchorage Rd., and Old Sardis Rd.

After investigating, Dewayne Pegues, 19, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with 32 counts of burglary from cars. He was given a bond of $75,000 by a Justice Court Judge, but had his bond revoked for already being out on a felony bond.

Demarcus Govan

Oxford man charged with auto burglary

On Friday, May 5, OPD took a report on Beanland Dr. for an auto burglary that occurred overnight.

On June 8 Demarcus Govan, 19, of Oxford was arrested and charged with one count of burglary of a car. He was given a bond of $10,000 by a Justice Court Judge, but had his bond revoked due to already being out on felony bond.

Javonteze Johnson

Old Sardis Rd. burglaries suspect arrested

On Friday, May 26, OPD took 12 auto burglary reports in the area of Old Sardis Rd.

On June 6, after investigating, Javonteze Johnson, 21, of Oxford was arrested and charged with 12 counts of burglary of a car. He was given a bond of $30,000 by a Justice Court Judge, but had a hold placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Ricky Farmer Jr.

B’ville man charged with forgery

On Wednesday, April 5, the Oxford Police Department took a counterfeit check report from a bank in the 2500 block of West Jackson Ave.

On June 6, after investigating, Ricky Farmer Jr., 21, of Batesville was arrested on a traffic stop and charged with one count of uttering forgery. He was given a bond of $5,000 by a Justice Court Judge.