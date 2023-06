O’Reilly a Presidential Scholar at UCA Published 3:45 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Felicity R O’Reilly of Oxford was named a Presidential Scholar at the University of Central Arkansas for spring 2023. O’Reilly is a History major.

O’Reilly was among more than 1,130 students named as a Presidential Scholar. Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify as a Presidential Scholar.