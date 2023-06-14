Oxford students make Belmont dean’s list

The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2023 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Julia Mitchell, Emory Barrios, Jesse Edge, and Wesley Koestler, all of Oxford were included on the Dean’s List.

Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Belmont University comprises nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries. 

