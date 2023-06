Person on Dean’s List at Central Arkansas Published 5:31 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Rontavious O. Person of Oxford was named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at the University of Central Arkansas.

Person was among more than 1,300 students named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List.

Eligibility on the Dean’s List requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours.