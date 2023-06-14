Pregnancy Center has new executive director Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Kelly Bell was appointed as the executive director of The Pregnancy Center of Oxford on June 1. She had been a consultant since 2018.

With passion to reach the Ole Miss campus and the community, the center has rebranded and joined the Chamber of Commerce.

“The new logo represents a heart to reach the great diversity that is in Oxford, and fresh vision. We are excited to share all that we do and offer,” Bell said.

Bell is a California native and veteran of the Air Force. She and her husband Jeff met while serving in the Air Force, and have three children and two grandchildren.

Calling Oxford home for the past five years after being in the military was something she had not imagined, but Bell said her acceptance into the Lafayette Leadership Class of 2022 was a difference maker for the family.

“That was an amazing experience. I met people that I grew to love dearly. My Lafayette Leadership experience is priceless and I am proud to embrace Oxford’s rich history and culture as home,” she said.

Founded in 1998, The Pregnancy Center has evolved into a Care Net affiliate.

“We understand that facing decisions about your pregnancy can be overwhelming, and our aim is to earn your trust by offering reliable, non-judgmental guidance and services,” she ssaid.

The Pregnancy Center offers a compassionate and trustworthy team to support both women and men as they face pregnancy.

Bell said she knows personally what it feels like to be in a crisis pregnancy and is passionate about being there for others in that same situation. “My story would have been different if I had a place to go to like our center. I want every person that walks through our door to know they are loved, valued and seen; they are not alone.”

In 2022 the Center had 1,844 visits, performed 285 ultrasounds, administered 1,508 “learn to earn” classes and received 4417 calls. “There is a large international community in Oxford, and ten percent of our clients are in this group. We provide free care that is otherwise not accessible to the community, ” she said.

“At The Pregnancy Center your safety and well-being are our top priority. We provide one-on-one consultations, ensuring that you receive personalized attention throughout the process. Offering transparent and thorough information without any surprises, and located just minutes away from the Square, our office offers a convenient, yet secluded setting, ensuring your privacy and comfort,” Bell said.

Services include pregnancy verification, pregnancy testing, a limited ultrasound, a visit to the clothing boutique, classes, or a simple friendly conversation with their volunteer psychologist.

The organization’s annual banquet is Oct 17 at Pinelake Oxford. Amanda Reed will be the guest speaker. For further information, contact Bell at (662) 234-4414 or execdirectorpco@gmail.com.