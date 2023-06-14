Property Transfers Published 9:15 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Property transfers between May 22 – 26, 2023, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Dusty Ward to Wards Properties, LLC, North Half of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Deidra Jackson to Alton and Abby Bratton, Lot 124 of Shelbi’s Place Subdivision.

Jennifer Parker to Phillip and Susan Snyder, Unit 1502, Esplanade Condominiums.

Denotee Martin, et al. to Larry Martin, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Denotee Martin, et al. to Cheryl Mayberry, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Denotee Martin, et al. to Janice Crawley, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Denotee Martin, et al. to Marketta Goliday and Jason Tallie, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Denotee Martin, et al. to Denotee Martin and Ruth Martin, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Denotee Martin, et al. to Anita Briggs, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Denotee Martin, et al. to Gerald Martin, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Steeplechase, LLC to Jenish and Ranjit Maisuria, Lot 54, Steeplechase Subdivision.

Steeplechase, LLC to Anandkumar and Pankita Patel, Lot 85, Steeplechase Subdivision.

Steeplechase, LLC to Mehul Patel, Lots 55 and 84, Steeplechase Subdivision.

Martha Thornton to Martha and Thomas Thornton, Parcels in Sections 27, 28 and 33, all in Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

Martha Thornton to Martha and Thomas Thornton, 55 acres, more or less, in the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 9, Range 1 West; 41 acres, more or less, in the Northwest Quarter of Section 21. Township 9, Range 1 West.

Denotee Martin, et al. to LaWayne, LaShaun and Michael Martin, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

David Black to Garfield Rentals, LLC, Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Essie Thomas to Banzai Ridge, LLC, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Lifestyle Homes, LLC to Archie and Tanya Wright, Unit 115, Fieldstone Farms Condominiums.

RKC Properties, LLC to Robert and Mary Ellen Warner, Unit 80 of West End Condominiums, and Lot 8 of Greenpointe Commercial Plus Subdivision.

William McDonald to Forrest McDonald, Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

Stillwater Oxford, LLC to Brent and Sharonann Crumpton, Unit 81 of Stillwater Oxford Condominiums.

Blake Dubinski to Rebekah Garbutt, Unit 502, Esplanade Condominiums.

John Daniel Broeker and Melissa Ann Broeker to Michael and Lori Coffey, Unit 244, Soleil Condominiums.

David and Michelle Pierce to Joshua and Sharon Brgoch, Unit 55 of West End Condominiums.

Lori Yancy to Millcreek Properties of Oxford, LLC, Southwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Devin Simmons Revocable Living Trust to David and Elizabeth Holman, Unit 4B, Enclave Condominiums.

Michael Mullins to Jeshua and Kellie Mitchell, Lot 53 of Garden Terrace Subdivision.

Ralph Roy, et al. to Rebecca Kelly, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 7 South, Range 3 West (Abbeville).

Justin Brasell to Christopher and Jennifer Frierson, Lot 86 of Tara Estates Subdivision.

Jackson Tobe to Rangerlaz Investments, LLC, Unit 4, Falls Grove Condominiums.

Kevin Garth to Jarrod Farrell, Unit 17, Oxford Square Townhomes.

Jarrod Farrell to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Unit 17, Oxford Square Townhomes.

Noah and Christa Adams to Julio Garcia and Nora Sylvander, Lot 70 of Rhett’s Place.

Stillwater Oxford, LLC to Derek and Kim Fuller, Unit 84 of Stillwater Oxford Condominiums.

Kevin and Marisa Ramage to Owen Ross, et al., A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

John Stepp to Tanya Morris and Morgan Rayburn, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Timothy and Luke Garner to Jamie Carr, Fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Timothy Garner Designs, LLC to Jamie Carr, Fraction of the West Half of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

STK Oxbridge Group, LLC to Jason and Nicole List, Lot 99, Woodson Ridge Subdivision.

WPJR Development, LLC to Wesley and Brandy Morasch, Unit 414 of 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Patricia Tidwell and Christy Derouen to Debra Alleman, Southwest Quarter of Section 32, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Old Oaks of Oxford, LLC to Alexandra McCown and Jacob Harrison, Unit 223, Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Sharron Pennington to Ginger Patterson, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Oxford 216, LLC to Joseph and Brooke Sarrio, Unit 512, Rowandale Condominiums.

Clark and Marion Hunt to Charles and Allison Crain, Lot 6, The Heights Subdivision.

Jolinda Tyson to Pedro Leyva, Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

White Oak Ridge, LLC to Timothy and Luke Garner, A fraction of Section 2, Township 8 South, Range 1 West, and of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 1 West.

Christopher and Marissa Partridge to John and Jamie Garrison, Lot 60, Lakepointe of Wellsgate.

Daryl Collier to Harmontown Rentals, LLC, A parcel in Section 34, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Cardinal Acquisitions, LLC to Jeff Fenster, Unit 510, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Daniel and Lisa Ann Autey to JFEN RE Holdings, LLC, Unit 118, Turnberry Condominiums.

Lisha Smith to Harper Investments, LLC, Northeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Douglas Rentals, Inc. to Tracy Hannaford, Southeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

The Gary and Tammy Freeman Trust to Bradford and Crystal Beauchamp, Unit 901, Brighton Village Condominiums.

Nathan and Keri Lyons to Heather Bryan, Fraction of the North Half of Lot 88.

Cassie Howard to Leigh Ann Donaldson, Lot 103 of Shelbi’s Place Subdivision.

Joy Hawkins to Ryan Mann and Victoria Fields, Lot 24, Taylor Greene Subdivision.

Tracy Ann Holton to Shadow Martin, Lot 45, Briarwood Subdivision.

Gail Pettit to RC Property, LLC, Unit 124, Oxford Station Expanded Condominiums.

Scott and Carley Thomas to Lambert and McKay Murray, Lot 85 of South Oaks Subdivision.

Property transfers between May 29 – June 2, 2023, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Frank and Kathryn Elliott to William and Jennifer Donald, Lot 42, Woodson Ridge Subdivision.

Michael Lacey to Canz Properties, LLC, Unit 47, Harris Grove Condominiums.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to Taylor and Delainey Gregory, Unit 217 of Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Richard and Celeste DeAngelo to Wenlevie, LLC, Lot 109 of Shiloh Place Subdivision.

Judy Wade to Nathan and Michelle Ehrhardt, Unit 1202, Fieldstone Farms Condominiums.

Barry and Helen Black to Kathy Young Rentals, LLC, Unit 208, Brighton Village Condominiums.

Michael and Carole Counce to Jennifer and Dallas Gamble, Unit 108 of Creekside Condominiums.

Scott and Caren Vitell to Bishop and Kylie Davis, Lot 29 of Woodland Hills Estates.

Troy and Beatrice Scallions to Richard and Heidi Hill, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Poche Pride, LLC to Gary and Casey Carr, Unit A3, Old Taylor Place Condominiums.

Bishop and Kylie Davis to Brook and Marissa Loper, 165 Garden Terrace Dr.

Jill and Stephen Strauss to Andrew Mills and Katie Heath, Lots R69 and R77 of Southpointe Subdivision.

Donna Pinion to Derek Jordan and Grace Benge, Unit 35 of Soleil Condominiums.

514 Jackson, LLC to Ryan and William Seibels, Unit 408, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Barbara and Grace Marie Mitchell to John and Casey Tramel, North Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 9 South, Range 3.

Clarence Banks to Clarence and Karen (Brown-) Banks, Southeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Aashon and Jackie Larkins to John Carden and Thomas Coon, Lot 55, Notting Hill Subdivision.

Jessica Jones to Donald Jones, Jr., North Half of Section 23, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Kelley Hunsberger to Jacob and Emily Donahoe, Unit HN-43, Audubon Park Condominiums.

Audrey Still to Troy and Beatrice Scallions, Lot 38, Ridgeland Heights Subdivision.

Tanglewood 2, LLC to Caitlyn Blalock, Unit 10, Tanglewood Condominiums.

Jeffery Williams to Teresa Williams, Lot 29, Grand Oaks Subdivision.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to Anna Bass and Vincent Serio, Unit 215, Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Mark and Lady Baker to Aidan Flaherty, Lot 24 of Magnolia Grove Subdivision.

Paige Ray to Chad and Marcia Anne Bankston, and Adam and Emily Claire Plunk, Lot 24 of Saddle Creek Estates.

Charles and Sharon Rogers to MNEm Properties, LLC, Unit 22, Tanglewood Condominiums.

Mary Laughlin to Jimin Kahng and Hongjun Seo, Lot 143 of Wellsgate.

Debra and James Howell to Greg and Celeste Graves, Lot 64 of Shelbi’s Place Subdivision.

Don and Deborah Harbin to Bojan and Bojana Jankovic, Lot 29 of Oakmont Subdivision.

Cynthia Lyn Frazier to Kerry and Terry King, Two tracts of land in Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 2 West.

Dustin and Claire Dowdy to Terrance and Shelia Williams, Lot 9 of Oakmont Subdivision.

Anne E. Pitts to Caroline Felker, Lot 20 of Ridgewood Estates Subdivision.

Walker Rebels, LLC to Brian and Stephanie Rippee, Unit 11, Van Buren Village Garden Homes.

Lifestyle Homes, LLC to James Howard, Unit 8 of Fieldstone Farms Condominiums.

Christopher and Lorie Jones to John and Lindsay Thompson, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 34, and a fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Victor and Teresa Calcote to JJB Oxford, LLC, Unit 1201, Esplanade Condominiums.

LT2, LLC to Paul and Mamie Kosko, Lot 102 of The Grove at Grand Oaks.

Joseph Kopacz to Whitwell Holdings, LLC, Unit 1104, Calton Hill Condominiums.

Barney Martin and The Way, The Truth and Life Apostolic Faith Church, Inc. to Banzai Ridge, LLC, Northeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.